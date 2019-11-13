Ascension’s health data is being stored on Google Cloud servers but sequestered so only Ascension employees can access it, according to Google.

“All data is logically silo-ed to Ascension and housed within a virtual private space encrypted with dedicated keys,” Kurian said. “Google does not sell, share or otherwise combine data from Ascension with any other data.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, said Google’s activity was a “blatant disregard for privacy” and “beyond shameful.” News articles and social media posts have questioned why Google needs to coallect patient information and speculated that the search giant could eventually use the data for advertising. That isn’t true, Kurian and Feinberg said in a joint interview.





When Google does work with other companies on artificial intelligence research, it always strips out personally identifying information, Kurian said.





“We never actually have Google employees understand individual patients’ data when it goes into the model. We have other technologies that de-identify it,” he said.





Feinberg said his team is tapping Google’s expertise in search technology to build a tool that can scan through Ascension’s multiple electronic health record systems and make it easy for doctors and nurses to find the exact data they need, when they need it. The project is still in its infancy, but could eventually become a standalone product that Google could sell to other health-care providers and entities, Feinberg said.





“If we can help solve the information overload and the pressures on doctors and nurses then there would be a huge benefit to a lot of people in those types of tools,” he said. “To me, that is actually really, really exciting.”





BLOOMBERG