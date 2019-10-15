FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris

INTERNATIONAL - Alphabet Inc’s Google on Monday launched a debit card payment function in Brazil through Google Pay, to boost use of its Android smartphones.

Online retailers in Brazil often take only credit cards, not debit cards, because of a higher incidence of fraud, a problem Google said it has tackled, without disclosing how.

Joao Felix, responsible for Google Pay in Latin America, said Brazil has 60 million debit card holders, while credit card holders total 50 million. By enabling debit card payments, Google increases its target market, he added.





Further details on the new debit function or usage estimates were not provided.





Google will not charge retailers, card issuers or card processors for the use of its debit payment platform. Felix said the company’s goal is to increase Android smartphone’s usage.