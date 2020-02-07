INTERNATIONAL - Alphabet's Google Maps on Thursday launched a redesign that prominently solicits users’ reviews and photos of places they visit, seeking to grow its data in a field led by local search apps such as Zomato, TripAdvisor and Yelp.
The new look, which coincides with Google Maps’ 15th birthday, introduces a “Contribute” tab to a menu at the bottom of the service’s mobile app, Google said in a blog post.
The move could draw concern from Yelp, TripAdvisor and other companies that have encouraged antitrust investigations into whether Google has improperly used its dominance in search to popularize its newer tools, such as restaurant comparison.
Yelp, TripAdvisor and Zomato, all of which feature user reviews on businesses, could not immediately be reached for comment. Google said it had responded to user feedback to make contributing easier for the hundreds of millions of people each year who submit data.
Apple's maps app, which launched seven years ago, takes a different approach by incorporating reviews and photos from services such as Yelp.