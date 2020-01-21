INTERNATIONAL - Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive of Google-owner Alphabet, urged regulators on Monday to take a “proportionate approach” when drafting rules for artificial intelligence (AI), days before the European Commission is due to publish proposals on the issue.
Regulators are grappling with ways to govern AI, aiming to encourage innovation while curbing potential misuse, as companies and law enforcement agencies increasingly adopt the technology.
Pichai said there was no question AI needs to be regulated, but that rulemakers should tread carefully.
“Sensible regulation must also take a proportionate approach, balancing potential harms with social opportunities. This is especially true in areas that are high risk and high value,” he said in prepared remarks for a conference in Brussels organized by think tank Bruegel.
Regulators should tailor rules according to different sectors, Pichai said, citing medical devices and self-driving cars as examples that require different rules.