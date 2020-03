Google scrubs coronavirus misinformation on search, YouTube

On YouTube, Google’s video service, the company is trying to quickly remove videos claiming to prevent the virus in place of seeking medical treatment. And some apps related to the virus have been banned from the Google Play app store, prompting complaints from developers who say they just want to help.





The company is also giving up revenue. Pichai said in another recent memo that Google has blocked tens of thousands of ads “capitalizing” on the virus. It’s also pulled ads from YouTube videos that discuss Covid-19, while giving governments and NGOs free ad space on the video service.





“In a highly uncertain, fearful moment there will naturally be more disinformation,” said Thomas Rid, a professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University. “Right now, Google should absolutely emphasize results from the government agencies that can be trusted here, from research-based, evidence-based data.”





Despite such hands-on responses to the virus outbreak, Google stressed that it wasn’t manually changing search results. “Our systems are designed to automatically detect searches that may be related to topics like health and apply the same treatment of elevating reliable and authoritative sources in the results,” a company spokeswoman said.





As one of the first stops for people seeking all kinds of medical information online, the Alphabet Inc. unit has earned the nickname Dr. Google. This has been an uncomfortable role for the company. Medical experts have for years cautioned against going to the search engine for answers. And Google ads have sometimes been abused by unscrupulous businesses looking to take advantage of vulnerable people seeking medical help online.





Google has stepped in before, limiting ads on opioid treatment searches for instance. But it often moves slowly and only after many complaints. That approach is becoming less tenable as governments and regulators scrutinize the power of large internet platforms and closely monitor how they deal with misinformation. EU Commissioner Vera Jourova recently warned Google and Facebook Inc. to crack down on false information about the virus.





Even before the coronavirus began to spread, Pichai was overseeing a major overhaul of the company’s approach to health care and medical information. He has hired health-care industry executives for a new division that uses Google’s artificial intelligence and cloud-computing prowess to develop new revenue from the sector. The coronavirus is the first real test of this initiative.





“With Google Health, we have a number of clinicians and public health experts on board who continue to consult on issues related to health and wellness across Google’s products,” the company said in a statement. “Health, alongside other teams, is also exploring mid- and long-term initiatives that could support this developing issue and other public health issues.”





So far, there are signs that YouTube is doing better at limiting virus misinformation than it has in past situations, such as when anti-vaccine videos marred the service last year. Recent YouTube searches for specific coronavirus conspiracies -- that it was developed as a bioweapon or involved sulfur dioxide -- showed videos debunking those untruths. It’s had less success outside the U.S., according to BuzzFeed News.





YouTube has also recently begun surfacing virus-related clips from more expert sources. Mike Hansen, a pulmonologist, has been posting on YouTube since 2018 to a small audience. But a few videos he did about the virus in February have led to an explosion of views. “It’s probably because I’m a physician and people want to get unique insight,” he said.





BLOOMBERG