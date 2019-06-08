FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich

INTERNATIONAL - Google is leading the way in the nascent business of streaming games through the internet, announcing pricing and a raft of new titles for its Stadia service ahead of its competitors. Stadia, which the Alphabet Inc. unit unveiled in March, will launch in November with titles from major game developers including Ubisoft Entertainment SA and Bungie Inc. Access to Stadia’s library of games will cost $9.99 a month, while a free version will let people buy games outright and play them through the system.





The price point sets a standard that other forthcoming streaming services will be judged by. Microsoft Corp. and Sony Inc. have teamed up to build their own system, but haven’t said how much it will cost. Nor has Apple Inc., which also announced its Arcade streaming service in March. Microsoft, Google’s main rival, hasn’t said when its service will launch, but public tests will begin this year.





Technological developments that allow people to play high-quality games over the internet without buying an expensive console or computer are shaking up gaming by giving the tech giants a new entry point to the $180 billion industry. Instead of the usual model of purchasing games individually for as much as $80, Google, Microsoft and Apple are beginning to outline a future where Netflix-like monthly subscriptions start being the norm.



