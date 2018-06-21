A man walks past an electric board showing exchange rates of various cryptocurrencies at Bithumb cryptocurrencies exchange in Seoul, South Korea, today. Picture: Reuters





Bithumb said in a notice on its website that it had stopped all trading after ascertaining “some cryptocurrencies worth about 35 billion won have been seized between late yesterday and early morning today”.





The exchange said that it would “make up for the lost cryptocurrencies” with the exchange’s own coins, and it has moved all users’ assets into safe “cold wallets”. A Bithumb official could not be reached immediately for further comment. - REUTERS

INTERNATIONAL - Seoul-based virtual currency exchange Bithumb has been hacked and 35 billion won (about R420 million) worth of virtual currency held at the exchange has been stolen, the exchange said yesterday.