INTERNATIONAL - Max Conze’s predecessor running ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was shown the door after he called the German broadcaster’s viewers “slightly obese, slightly poor.”





One of Conze’s first steps after accepting the job: Spending the day with viewers such as a father and daughter who watch a top model competition and a couple who like the morning show.





“I believe that it’s important to always put our viewers and customers first,” Conze said at a May 16 shareholder meeting. “If the customer is happy, we are as well.”





Conze, the former chief executive officer of vacuum-maker Dyson Ltd., inherits some big challenges as he takes the helm at ProSiebensat.1 on June 1.





The company has lost several top managers and nearly half its value since 2015, the share slide leading to its ouster from Germany’s DAX index. To do that, he’ll have to shape a clearer vision for the unwieldy web of businesses assembled by former CEO Thomas Ebeling.





ProSiebenSat.1 owns TV channels, produces scripted shows, and sells stuff ranging from skydiving tickets to sex toys -- the legacy of a strategy of investing in e-commerce startups embraced by Ebeling. Analysts question whether that path makes sense as Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. expand in Europe, winning viewers with ambitious lineups of original programming.





“ProSiebenSat.1’s last 12 to 18 months have been shaky,” said Conor O’Shea, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux who has a hold rating on ProSiebenSat.1. “There’s a lot of trust to be rebuilt among investors.”





Conze’s time with viewers shows that the linear TV is among his top priorities.





Here are four areas that will consume his attention as he looks to revive the ailing German broadcaster, which has been led by interim CEO Conrad Albert since Feb. 23:



