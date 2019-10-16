Head of Huawei 5G product line says demand for products grows steadily









FILE - In this March 7, 2019 file photo, a logo of Huawei is displayed at a shop in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province. Chinese tech giant Huawei has reported a double-digit rise in sales despite U.S. sanctions that threaten to disrupt its smartphone and network equipment businesses. Huawei Technologies Ltd. said Wednesday, Oct. 16, that its sales rose 24.4% in the first nine months of 2019 to 610.8 billion yuan ($86 billion). That was faster than the 23.2% gain reported for the first half.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

INTERNATIONAL – Global demand for Huawei's 5G products has been growing steadily, according to Yang Chaobin, Huawei's 5G product line president. Speaking during the company's 10th annual Mobile Broadband Forum here, he also emphasized that security concerns over 5G networks are a technical issue rather than a political one. To date, Huawei has signed more than 60 5G contracts with global customers, of which 32 are from Europe, he added.

The company has been working together and maintaining very good cooperation with European customers for over a decade ever since the 3G era, which is why Europe is today the largest 5G market for Huawei outside China, Yang explained.





He said that Huawei has shipped more than 400,000 5G active massive MIMO units to its customers. Massive MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) is a key technology component in the evolution towards 5G.





In comparison, back in early May, the respective figures for Massive MIMO were 40-odd contracts and 100,000 units, signaling a steady growth of Huawei's 5G market share despite the US decision to put the company and its affiliates on the so-called "Entity List," which bans US firms from doing business with it.





Citing Huawei's cooperation with Sunrise, one of Switzerland's major telecommunications providers, Yang revealed that Huawei has helped Sunrise build a 5G network that already covers 300 towns in the country and has a capacity 20 to 30 times larger than that of the 4G network, significantly reducing the cost per bit.





On Monday, Sunrise and Huawei inaugurated a 5G Joint Innovation Center in Switzerland to offer private and corporate customers a closer look at 5G applications, such as cloud gaming and smart farming. According to Sunrise CEO Olaf Swantee, 5G technology would create some 137,000 new jobs in Switzerland, and as Sunrise has been working with Huawei since 2013, it is "obvious that we are partnering with Huawei for this project."





During Tuesday's event, Yang emphasized that security concerns over the 5G network are, in essence, a technical issue, which can be solved through joint efforts by Huawei and its partners.





"But if you see it as a political issue and judge a company based on its origin, then the network security issue is very difficult to solve," Yang said, adding that Huawei is willing to work with organizations, governments and industry partners around the world to explore ways to protect the safety of businesses and users through technical means.





This year's Huawei Mobile Broadband Forum brings together more than 1,600 representatives from carriers, vertical industries, equipment manufacturers, standards organizations, analyst firms and the media. In addition to a host of keynote speeches and discussions, it also features an exhibition of 5G technology, commercial solutions and a rich array of 5G applications for individual consumers, households and businesses.





XINHUA