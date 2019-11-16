INTERNATIONAL - A bathtub shaped as a golden hippo sold for $4.3 million at Christie’s on Tuesday in New York, returning almost 2,500% to its owner, who purchased the work more than a decade earlier.
The work by François-Xavier Lalanne is a life-size incarnation of the African beast, with a sink and vanity folded into its maw and a full bathtub inside its body. The unique piece was made in 1969 from welded brass and copper. It was estimated at $1 million to $1.5 million. The anonymous owner bought it for $168,000 at a 2006 Sotheby’s auction.
The tub was among the quirkier items offered during the semiannual auction week that’s short on major works but includes more unusual pieces and overlooked artists. Christie’s and Phillips are targeting sales of $1.2 billion at the low end of the estimated range, down 24% from a year earlier. No works are expected to fetch more than $50 million.