Wang Jian, Co-Chairman of HNA Group attends a meeting marking the 20th anniversary of company's founding in Haikou, Hainan





HNA, one of China’s most acquisitive conglomerates that has been selling assets to slash debt, said that Wang, 57, suffered a fall in Provence and received medical treatment, but did not recover.





A police source in France said Wang had died after a 10 metre fall off a wall, while trying to take photos in Provence village of Bonnieux, near Avignon.





“He tried to climb a low wall to see the view and take pictures,” the source said. After failing the first time, Wang took a run up. “He fell over the top and then dropped 10 metres.”





- Reuters

INTERNATIONAL - China's HNA Group said yesterday that Wang Jian, a chairperson and co-founder, died during a business trip in France on Tuesday after a serious injury caused by a fall.