INTERNATIONAL - China's HNA Group said yesterday that Wang Jian, a chairperson and co-founder, died during a business trip in France on Tuesday after a serious injury caused by a fall.
HNA, one of China’s most acquisitive conglomerates that has been selling assets to slash debt, said that Wang, 57, suffered a fall in Provence and received medical treatment, but did not recover.
A police source in France said Wang had died after a 10 metre fall off a wall, while trying to take photos in Provence village of Bonnieux, near Avignon.
“He tried to climb a low wall to see the view and take pictures,” the source said. After failing the first time, Wang took a run up. “He fell over the top and then dropped 10 metres.”
- Reuters