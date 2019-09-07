INTERNATIONAL - Eight hours from Sydney to Singapore? It’s a doddle. 12 hours from Hong Kong to London? No sweat.

With a high-tech assist from Airbus and Boeing, airlines are steadily pushing the boundaries of long-distance flying. Even the language is being redefined. The new frontier is the “ultra-long range” flight, where globe-striding jets regularly tackle journeys of more than 16,000km (9,942 miles).

For passengers, that translates to 18-plus hours in the air. But for many business travelers, even those non-stop marathons prove the superior alternative to airport lay-overs halfway along the route. So if you’re in for the long haul, here’s the best way to handle it.

Singapore to New York (Singapore Airlines)





Average time: 18 hours 35 minutes





Singapore Airlines originally flew non-stop between Singapore and New York (to be technically correct, the Manhattan-adjacent Newark) from 2004 to 2013, until rising oil costs grounded its gas-guzzling Airbus A340 jets.





New fuel-efficient Airbus A350 jetliners helped tilt the economics back in Singapore Airlines’ favor, with the route restarted in October 2018. With SQ21 wheels-up from Singapore near midnight and reaching Newark around 6am, passengers see two long “nights” book-ending a brief sunrise near Japan.





Members of Singapore Airlines’ elite Solitaire PPS Club can make the best start to this marathon by visiting the SilverKris first-class lounge at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 to enjoy a few glasses of Piper-Heidsieck Rare Millesime 2002, which sells for around 300 Singapore dollars ($216) per bottle.





Surprisingly, there are no first-class suites on this flight: only 67 lie-flat business class seats and 94 premium economy recliners.





So how do you spend close to 19 non-stop hours in business class, short of a Stilnox-induced coma? Savvy travelers think ahead.





Singapore Airlines’ online Book the Cook service lets you choose from an extensive selection of meals before you fly. There’s a staggering 49 dishes which you won’t see on the in-flight dining menu, headlined by the ever-popular Lobster Thermidor but also embracing Singaporean, Chinese, Malay, Thai, Japanese and Indian dishes.





Singapore Airlines’ smartphone app also lets you browse the in-flight video and music library ahead off your flight, to create a personalized playlist which is synchronized via WiFi with your setback screen once you step onto the plane. This is especially handy when you realize that from start to to finish, you could spend the flight watching all eight Harry Potter movies or listening to every song ever recorded by The Beatles, twice over.



