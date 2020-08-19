HSBC tells Bank of England now is not the time for optimism

INTERNATIONAL - HSBC would like the Bank of England -- specifically the man in charge of forecasts -- to tone down its optimism over the UK economy.

“Unlike BOE chief economist Andy Haldane, who thinks it is now time to see the economic glass as ‘half-full,’ recent data outturns have made us more pessimistic about the lasting economic impact,” HSBC’s senior economist Elizabeth Martins said in a report to clients. “There are plenty of reasons to remain concerned.”

Haldane has said Britain’s economic bounceback from the coronavirus-induced recession is looking V-shaped so far. Not all his colleagues on the Monetary Policy Committee seem comfortable with that view though -- Silvana Tenreyro has warned of a likely flattening off later in the year and Governor Andrew Bailey has said there are a “lot of hard yards” ahead.

A compilation of forecasts published by the UK Treasury on Wednesday also showed a gloomy shift among economists. The average prediction for 2020 is now a 10 percent contraction, versus 9.2 percent in July.

Martins now reckons the British economy will shrink more than 10 percent this year, and still be almost 5 percent smaller than its pre-virus level by the end of next year. That’s somewhat more downbeat than the BOE’s projections.