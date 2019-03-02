Logos of Huawei are pictured outside its shop in Beijing



INTERNATIONAL – Chinese technology giant Huawei has garnered a series of 5G deals with global mobile operators during the MWC Barcelona, a telecommunications industry's prominent get-together which ends on Thursday.

Huawei, a global provider of digital infrastructure, smart devices, telecommunications equipment and services to mobile operators, has won big during the MWC Barcelona (formerly Mobile World Congress) in terms of both awards and business contracts.





The Chinese telecommunications company won five separate awards, including for Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough (awarded to companies with annual global revenue exceeding 10 million US dollars) for its 5G radio access network innovation.





The multiple contracts Huawei signed with global mobile operators during the MWC Barcelona held between Monday and Thursday also show the active role of Huawei in promoting the 5G development globally through cooperation.





VIVA Bahrain, the leading telecommunications provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, signed a nationwide 5G service launch Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei, the Chinese company said. VIVA Bahrain will upgrade their existing infrastructure based on non-standalone 5G core and 4/5G dual mode radio unit and high capacity backhauling technologies, which will enable VIVA customers to access 5G services across Bahrain by June 2019.





Also in the Middle East, Saudi Telecom Company signed an "Aspiration Project" contract with Huawei, which contains E2E wireless network modernization and 5G network construction, the Chinese company said.





Etisalat, another Middle East-based mobile operator, announced in a press release that it inks a strategic partnership with Huawei to deploy the end-to-end 5G network in UAE in 2019. In Asia, XL Axiata, a leading mobile telecommunications service operator in Indonesia, decides to partner with Huawei to build Southeast Asia's first 5G ready simplified transport network, said Huawei.





Maxis, a leading converged communications and digital services company in Malaysia, signed with Huawei an MoU about collaborating to accelerate 5G in Malaysia.





In Europe, Huawei and mobile operator Nova signed an agreement on the first project on 5G testing to be executed in Iceland. Monaco Telecom and Huawei signed a new strategic agreement on IoT (Internet of Things) to support "5G Nation" project initiated by Monaco, Huawei said. Rain, South Africa's mobile data-only network operator, announced that it has launched the first 5G commercial network in South Africa in partnership with Huawei.





