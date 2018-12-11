

INTERNATIONAL - A Canadian judge said Monday he wasn’t satisfied with a bail proposal from the lawyers for jailed Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who faces a U.S. extradition request.

Justice William Ehrcke of the British Columbia Supreme Court voiced doubts that Meng’s husband, Liu Xiaozong, could act as her "surety" -- that is, a type of guarantor or “community jailer" who would be responsible for ensuring she meets bail terms and who would lose a proposed C$15 million in cash and properties if she were to violate conditions.





The judge adjourned the case until Tuesday, saying he wouldn’t give a decision until both sides better addressed "the necessity and/or strong desirability of a surety being a resident of the province." At issue is the fact that Liu doesn’t have the legal immigration status to reside in Canada -- he arrived in Vancouver last week on a multiple-entry visitor visa that expires in February -- meaning there’s no guarantee he would be physically present for an extradition proceeding that could potentially last years.





“Someone here on a visitor’s visa is not a resident of B.C. It’s as simple as that, isn’t it?” the judge asked Meng’s lawyer David Martin.





On the other hand, the judge also said it’s impossible to completely eliminate flight risk -- as demanded by the prosecution -- and that doing so shouldn’t be a condition of her bail.





The defense had two witnesses from private security companies testify how Meng could be tracked minute-to-minute by a GPS-equipped anklet and how her home could be put under 24-hour surveillance. Crown attorney John Gibb-Carsley argued neither company could completely eliminate the risk of escape.





The judge said such a guarantee "would be impossible and there’d be no point in setting up such a statutory scheme" for bail if that were a requirement. "It’s a condition that could never be fulfilled, never," said Ehrcke.





"We will continue to follow the bail hearing tomorrow," Huawei said in an emailed statement. "We have every confidence that the Canadian and U.S. legal systems will reach a just conclusion."





The defense proposed to pledge bail of C$15 million ($11 million) -- C$1 million in cash and the remainder in equity in the couple’s properties in Vancouver. They own two homes valued at more than C$20 million with a combined C$7.5 million in mortgages, according to property records and an affidavit from Meng.





Crown attorney Gibb-Carsley has argued against granting Meng bail because she’s so wealthy that she will easily be able to pay whatever is required and then flee. But if bail were to be granted, he requested that the amount be half in cash and half home equity.





Meng would pay for the security costs of minimizing her flight risk if released, her defense has said. Today, it called executives from two companies -- Lions Gate Risk Management Group and Recovery Science Corp. -- to describe how Meng’s whereabouts could be secured, including assigning two officers at a time to her home, a driver, a vehicle, and GPS trackers.





Still, Ehrcke circled back to the difficulty of even contemplating a release order without addressing the issue of surety, asking how Liu could possibly serve as his wife’s “jailer" if he can’t order Liu to remain in the country.





"It would be a frustrating and unfortunate exercise if I were to make an order and then you find that there is no suitable surety," the judge said. "If the conditions can’t be fulfilled, she’s held in custody so I’m thinking ahead to make sure that you don’t find yourself potentially in that situation."





The high-profile case has transfixed investors on both sides of the Pacific as it stokes U.S.-China trade tensions. Meng followed the proceedings through an interpreter at the back of the Vancouver courtroom.



