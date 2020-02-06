INTERNATIONAL - China’s Huawei Technologies has launched legal action against Verizon Communications, alleging the US carrier used 12 of its patents without authorization.
The telecommunications equipment maker is seeking compensation for the use of its technology in areas such as computer networking, download security and video communications, and is also seeking ongoing royalty payments, showed documents filed with the Eastern and Western District courts in Texas.
Verizon has previously declined to comment on its patent dispute with the Huawei.
“Verizon’s products and services have benefited from patented technology that Huawei developed over many years of research and development,” Huawei’s Chief Legal Office said in a statement.
“Huawei is simply asking that Verizon respect Huawei’s investment in research and development by either paying for the use of our patents, or refraining from using them in its products and services.”