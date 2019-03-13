A sign is displayed outside the Huawei Technologies Ltd. business location in Plano, Texas, Thursday, March 7, 2019. The Chinese tech giant is challenging a U.S. law that would limit its American sales of telecom equipment on security grounds as the company steps up efforts to preserve its access to global markets for next-generation communications. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



NAIROBI – China's Huawei Technologies on Tuesday launched a new model of smartphone, Y6 2019, in the Kenyan market. The new model will be retailing at 13,499 shillings (135 U.S. dollars) in the east African country.

Steven Li, head of Huawei eastern Africa mobile, said the model has gone through rigorous testing on multiple dimensions and various levels to ensure quality. The Y6 2019, one of Huawei's mid-range devices, is the second smartphone launched in the Kenyan market this year following recent launch of Y7 Prime 2019.





Huawei has also partnered with credit facility Lipa Later that allows consumers to buy its products in monthly instalments.





Just recently, Huawei has released a teaser announcement on Twitter for a new device that it will launch on the 26th of March 2019.





A video posted by the company stated that the Huawei P30 will be revealed this month in Paris after the Mobile World Congress.





XINHUA, BUSINESS REPORT



