FILE - In this July 30, 2019, file photo a woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing. Huawei [HWT.UL] launches what could be the world’s most powerful and feature-packed 5G smartphone later today. . (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Huawei [HWT.UL] launches what could be the world’s most powerful and feature-packed 5G smartphone later today, but the fate of the device in Europe will hang on whether it can overcome a U.S. ban to give customers the Google software they expect.

The Chinese telecoms giant will showcase its Mate 30 range in Munich, Germany, in its first unveiling of an all-new phone since President Donald Trump hit the Shenzhen-based company with an export ban in May.





“The launch will be the most watched ever,” said telecoms and media analyst Paolo Pescatore.





“Despite all the concerns surrounding Huawei, and the challenges it faces, it remains defiant and prepared to soldier on.”





The No.2 smartphone maker is caught in the fallout of a trade conflict between Washington and Beijing that analysts say is morphing into a technology cold war. It expects the U.S. ban to cost it $10 billion.





Holding the launch in Europe underlines the importance of the region’s 500 million consumers to Huawei. It lost five percentage points in market share here following the U.S. ban, even as buyers rallied to its brand at home.





Huawei has been running an online marketing campaign here with the slogan "Rethink Possibilities", recruiting fans to spread the word about the launch. The same website will livestream the event, which starts at 2 pm (1200 GMT).