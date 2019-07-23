FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen. Huawei Technologies Co. quickened revenue growth to roughly 30% in the first half.

INTERNATIONAL - Huawei quickened revenue growth to roughly 30 percent in the first half after select teams secured critical supplies to keep production going despite US technology export restrictions, people familiar with the matter said.



Two months into a Trump-administration ban that cut Huawei off from American suppliers, China’s largest technology company is starting to feel the pinch. Still, while revenue growth of 30 percent marks a slowdown from 39 percent in 2019’s first three months, it was up sharply from 2018, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Executives told staff they were relieved it hadn’t been worse, one of the people said.





The question is how long Huawei can keep up that momentum as the curbs begin to weigh. Huawei is pulling out all the stops right now to boost sales, assigning as many as 10,000 developers across three shifts a day to work on alternatives to American software and circuitry. It has thus far managed to boost revenue by aggressively securing contracts for fifth-generation networking equipment, the people said.





Meanwhile, the company is boosting internal morale, granting awards to a number of employees for helping it avert an immediate crisis, they said. The recipients were mainly responsible for hoarding components ahead of the ban, identifying replacements for American parts or negotiating with suppliers to keep up the flow of materials, the people added. It wasn’t clear if they got actual financial remuneration.





Huawei remains on shaky ground: it’s still on a US blacklist that threatens to choke off the American components and software it needs to run its smartphone and networking businesses.





Billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei warned just last month that the sanctions would curtail its revenue by roughly $30 billion in the coming two years, wiping out its growth. It’s now making adjustments to businesses most threatened by U.S. sanctions, reassigning employees from the carrier and enterprise units to the faster-growth consumer division, the people said.





Huawei’s sales numbers are preliminary and subject to change. Representatives for the company declined to comment, saying it will release official first-half numbers on July 30. Huawei, which reports earnings in part for the benefit of bond investors, posted revenue of around $27 billion from January to March, versus 721 billion yuan ($105 billion) in 2018.



