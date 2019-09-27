INTERNATIONAL - Huawei said it has started making 5G base stations without US components and that total production of 5G base stations should more than double next year as more countries introduce the technology.
The company will start mass production of US component-free 5G base stations next month, founder and Chief Executive Ren Zhengfei told a forum on Thursday.
“We carried out the testing in August and September, and from October on we will start scale production,” Ren said, adding that initially it would begin making 5,000 US component-free 5G base stations a month.
Annual production next year is expected to hit 1.5 million units, compared with 600,000 estimated for this year which includes those made with US components and those without.
The world’s largest telecoms gear maker has been on a US trade blacklist since May over concerns its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy. Huawei has repeatedly denied such allegations but has taken steps to minimize the impact.