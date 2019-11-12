Huawei Technologies said it will hand out 2 billion yuan ($286 million) in cash rewards to staff working to help it weather a US trade blacklisting. Photo: File

INTERNATIONAL - Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday it will hand out 2 billion yuan ($286 million) in cash rewards to staff working to help it weather a US trade blacklisting. The world’s largest telecoms equipment provider has said it has been trying to find alternatives to US hardware after the United States all but banned it in May from doing business with American firms, disrupting its ability to source key parts.

The cash is a mark of recognition for work in the face of US pressure, Huawei’s human resources department said in a notice to staff seen by Reuters. It will also double pay this month for almost all its 190000 workers, a company spokesman said.

The cash rewards will likely go to research and development teams and those working to shift the company’s supply chains away from the United States, the spokesman said.

Details of Huawei’s plan were first reported by the South China Morning Post on Tuesday.