A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Chinese tech giant Huawei filed a motion in U.S. court Wednesday challenging the constitutionality of a law that limits its sales of telecom equipment, the latest action in an ongoing clash with the U.S. government. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)



INTERNATIONAL - Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei is reviewing its relationship with FedEx after it claimed the US package delivery company diverted two parcels destined for Huawei addresses in Asia to the US, and attempted to reroute two others.

Huawei told Reuters that FedEx diverted two packages sent from Japan and addressed to Huawei in China to the US, and attempted to divert two more packages sent from Vietnam to Huawei offices elsewhere in Asia, all without authorisation, providing images of FedEx tracking records. The authenticity of the records could not be verified. Shown the images of the tracking records, FedEx declined to comment, saying company policy prevented it from disclosing customer information.





Huawei said the four packages contained documents and “no technology”, which Reuters was unable to independently confirm. Huawei declined to elaborate on why it thought the packages were diverted.





“The recent experiences where important commercial documents sent via FedEx were not delivered to their destination, and instead were either diverted to or were requested to be diverted to FedEx in the US, undermines our confidence,” said Joe Kelly, a spokesman for Huawei.





“We will now have to review our logistics and document delivery support requirements as a direct result of these incidents,” Kelly said. Huawei acknowledged that one package originating in Vietnam was received by Friday, and the other was on its way, according to FedEx tracking records provided by Huawei. Maury Donahue, of FedEx, said the packages were “misrouted in error”. The US Department of Commerce recently added Chinese companies and affiliates to its “Entity List”.





