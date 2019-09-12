FILE PHOTO: IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin



INTERNATIONAL - Chinese company Huawei on Thursday announced a sponsorship of 110,000 Namibian dollars (7500 US dollars) for the hosting of the forthcoming Namibian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) annual summit.

According to the company, the sponsorship makes them a platinum sponsor to the annual event. The company presented their sponsorship to Namibian ICT Minister Stanley Simataa.





Simataa said Namibia has fully embraced ICT and the drive for a fourth generation economy in keeping Namibia at pace with other countries in achieving economic growth through ICT.





"As a country we have done tremendously well to embrace ICT and I appeal to all ICT players in the country regardless of size to play their meaningful role in improving ICT access to a citizens," he said.





Simataa added that Namibia has made significant inroads to compete with many other countries in Africa and the world in adopting the latest ICT trends.





XINHUA