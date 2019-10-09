FILE PHOTO: A Huawei sign at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin

INTERNATIONAL - Huawei Technologies on Wednesday welcomed a European Union strategy statement on 5G mobile networks, saying it was ready to work with its partners to ensure they are secure. “This exercise is an important step toward developing a common approach to cybersecurity and delivering safe networks for the 5G era,” a Huawei spokesman said.

“We are pleased to note that the EU delivered on its commitment to take an evidence-based approach, thoroughly analyzing risks rather than targeting specific countries or actors.”

In September, Huawei released the "5G Applications Position Paper" here Tuesday at a forum on the sideline of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecom World 2019, looking forward to 5G application scenarios in the areas of enhancing broadband, media and entertainment, industrial manufacturing, and intelligent transportation.

It also called on global industry organizations and regulators to actively promote standard coordination and spectrum in place, sufficient resource and good business environment be ready to guarantee the implementation of 5G commercial deployment and applications.