Hugo Boss sees coronavirus hit to sales spreading from Asia

INTERNATIONAL - German fashion house Hugo Boss warned on Thursday that the coronavirus will have a significant impact on its first-quarter results, with sales falling particularly in Asia, but also in other key markets.

Hugo Boss said it expects a gradual normalisation by the middle of the year, but it still foresees a major hit to 2020 results. It forecast currency-adjusted sales will rise from zero to 2 percent in the full year, including a single digit decline in Asia/Pacific.

Asia/Pacific accounted for 15 percent of sales in 2019, making Hugo Boss less exposed than other luxury brands like Burberry, but the region had been its biggest growth driver, expanding 5 percent in 2019 and at double-digit rates in mainland China.

After a very encouraging start to the year in the region, Hugo Boss now expects significant sales losses as more than half its 150 points of sale in China have been closed since the end of January, with shopper traffic well down at those still open.

It added it was currently recording a “noticeable decline” in sales in other key markets.