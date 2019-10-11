INTERNATIONAL - Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp have earmarked 900 billion won ($758 million) to settle US class action litigation and address engine-related issues in the United States and South Korea.
The move marks the South Korean auto giant’s first major effort to resolve years of trouble over engine defects that have also sparked probes by the US safety regulator and prosecutors.
Hyundai Motor will make a provision of about 600 billion won in its July to September earnings while Kia will book one for about 300 billion won, they said on Friday.
Hyundai and Kia said in a statement that under the US settlement they would install software to monitor for symptoms of engine failure and take other steps, including offering compensation options and lifetime warranties.
A total of 4.17 million Hyundai and Kia models equipped with Theta II gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines will be affected by the US settlement.