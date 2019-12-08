JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe's central bank has asked the International Monetary Fund to overlook the country’s shortcomings in achieving fiscal targets and allow a program to
help restore the econo my to run its course.
Eddie Cross, a member of the monetary policy committee who attended the meetings held with the Washington-based lender’s delegation on Thursday, said policy makers expected a “tough report” from the IMF team, which is in the country until Wednesday (Dec 11) to review progress under a Staff Monitored Program.