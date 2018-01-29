FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2002 file photo, Ingvar Kamprad, founder of Swedish multinational furniture retailer IKEA, stands outside the company's head office in Almhult, Sweden. IKEA confirmed Sunday Ingvar Kamprad, the IKEA founder who created a global furniture empire, has died at 91. (Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP)





IKEA’s simple but sturdy designs and self-assembly products are now familiar in homes around the globe and the retailer is aiming to generate 50billion (R736.1bn) in annual revenues by 2020.





Kamprad started IKEA in 1943 when he was just 17, but his big break came in 1956, when the company pioneered flat-pack furniture.





He got the idea when he watched an employee taking the legs off a table to fit it into a customer’s car and realised that it could be developed to save money on transport, storage and sales space. The business now has around 400 stores.





- REUTERS

