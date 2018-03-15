Smoke rises from the site of an armed attack in downtown Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Picture: Anne Mimault/Reuters

JOHANNESBURG - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a three-year, $157.6 million credit facility for Burkina Faso, in part to help boost security after a spate of attacks by Islamist insurgents, Reuters reported.

Jihadists linked to al Qaeda killed eight people during an attack on the French embassy and the army headquarters in the capital Ouagadougou this month, the third major attack there in just over two years.

The agricultural economy is expected to grow 6 percent this year, down from 6.5 percent in 2017, but above the 5.9 percent in 2016, the IMF said, driven by cotton production and mining.

- African News Agency (ANA)