INTERNATIONAL – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed support for Somalia's efforts to secure debt relief through the lender's highly indebted poor countries program.
Kristalina Georgieva, IMF managing director who held talks with Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire pledged to work with the membership of the Fund to secure the financial resources necessary to clear arrears to the IMF and cover the costs of debt relief.
"Maintaining strong performance, together with support from international partners, will pave the way for Somalia to receive debt relief in the near future," Georgieva said in a statement issued after the talks on Saturday evening.