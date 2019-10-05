Now that rents are falling and much of stadium construction draws to a close, the toll is starting to wear on the $192 billion economy. Output excluding oil and gas extraction shrank for the first time since records began in 2012, dropping an annual 1.1% in the second quarter, according to Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority.

INTERNATIONAL - Qatar’s economy looks far from top form as it wraps up a flurry of building projects for the 2022 soccer World Cup.



