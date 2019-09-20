FILE PHOTO: India's Finance Minister Sitharaman and RBI Governor Das arrive to attend the RBI's central board meeting in New Delhi

INTERNATIONAL - India’s government slashed corporate taxes on Friday, giving a surprise $20.5 billion break aimed at reviving private investment and lifting growth from a six-year low that has caused job losses and fueled discontent in the countryside.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters the effective corporate tax rate would be lowered to around 25% from 30%, which she said would put it on a par with Asian peers.





Starting from the current fiscal year, any domestic company has the “option to pay income tax at the rate of 22%” as long they do not seek any special tax incentives, the minister said in the western city of Panaji where officials are also considering lowering sales tax on 20-25 products.





The effective corporate tax rate for companies will be around 25%, inclusive of surcharges, she said.





She lowered effective corporate tax further for domestic firms incorporated on or after Oct. 1 to 17%, with the condition that they begin production by March 2023.





Foreign firms that have Indian subsidiaries or joint ventures partnerships with Indian companies can also get the lowered corporate tax rates, Sitharaman said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under pressure to make good on a promise to deliver growth and tens of thousands of jobs, said the new rates would spur investment including his signature program to boost domestic manufacturing.





“The step to cut corporate tax is historic. It will give a great stimulus to #MakeInIndia, attract private investment from across the globe, improve competitiveness of our private sector, create more jobs and result in a win-win for 1.30 billion Indians,” he said on Twitter.