India's Bharti Airtel, Verizon tie up on video-conferencing tool

INTERNATIONAL - Bharti Airtel is partnering with Verizon Communications BlueJeans to launch a business-focused video conferencing tool, the Indian wireless carrier said on Tuesday.

Airtel BlueJeans will be free for all business customers for three months and store all of its data in India, Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel Chief Executive (India and South Asia) told a virtual news conference.

Tens of millions of Indians are working from home amid the coronavirus lockdowns.

They are using tools such as US-based Zoom Video Communications app to connect with colleagues and customers.

“This work from home trend and this increasing trend towards conferencing and collaborating from remote areas is only going to grow,” Vittal said.

“So we believe that this is a very nascent market - the penetration is low and the opportunity is very large.”