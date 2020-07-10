India’s wealthiest tycoon Mukesh Ambani now richer than Warren Buffett

INTERNATIONAL – Mukesh Ambani has had a rollercoaster 2020, cutting a string of deals for his digital business, undergoing wild swings in his wealth and having his brother’s finances laid bare for the world to see.

Now he can add another chapter – eclipsing the fortune of Warren Buffett.

The chairman of Reliance Industries is now worth $68.3 billion, surpassing Buffett’s $67.9 billion as of Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Shares of Ambani’s Indian conglomerate have more than doubled since a low in March as its digital unit got more than $15 billion in investments from companies including Facebook Inc. and Silver Lake. This week BP paid $1 billion for a stake in Reliance’s fuel-retail business.

While Ambani’s wealth has jumped – he became the only Asian tycoon in the exclusive club of the world’s top 10 richest people last month – Buffett’s fortune dropped this week after he gave away $2.9 billion to charity.