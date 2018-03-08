JOHANNESBURG - Indonesia has granted South Africa an additional three-year period to export horticultural products through Jakarta Port of entry until 11 April 2021.

A statement issued by GCIS on Wednesday said Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana applied for an extension of the recognition of South Africa’ Food Safety Control Systems last July and his counterpart in Indonesia Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman "decreed the extension".

"The Indonesian authority granted South Africa an additional three-year period on its recognition status. The recognition status will enable South Africa to export horticultural products through Jakarta Port of entry until 11 April 2021," the statement said.

The extension granted is in respect of 14 horticultural products, namely, apples, apricots, cherries, citrus fruits, grapes, grapefruit, lemons, nectarines, oranges, peaches, pears, pomelos, plums and prunes.

"This extension will translate into the mentioned exported agricultural commodities being subjected to monitoring only, instead of the conducting of verification inspections and checks on each and every consignment exported to Indonesia," said the statement.

"Furthermore, exporters will be allowed to use the Port of Jarkata, Tanjung Priok, which is closer to the main Jarkata market, thus reducing transport costs and preventing a loss in quality of the exported produce."

The statement said Indonesian authorities have expressed their appreciation of South Africa’s continuous efforts to guarantee that horticultural products exported to their country are safe and fit for human consumption.

“Expanding exports is one of the department’s strategic priorities in both the regional and international arena. Forging good relations with international counterparts plays a vital role in achieving this strategic priority," said Zokwana.

"We want to encourage exporters to make the most of this opportunity. I would like to thank the industry and the continued cooperation received from the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation.”

- African News Agency (ANA)