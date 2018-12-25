An attendee wearing an Oculus VR Inc. virtual reality (VR) headset rides on a cycle simulator in the Zwift Inc. booth at the Tokyo Game Show 2017 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg



INTERNATIONAL - Zwift, a company that gives cyclists the opportunity to compete in virtual-reality races, has raised $120 million to help them set up an esports league and further their expansion into running and rowing.

Based in Long Beach, California, Zwift has built software that lets riders simulate outdoor training -- such as cycling up a mountain -- from their living room. Customers can train or compete against one another, with the race projected on their tablet, laptop or mobile phone, along with data about their performance taken from their training device, such as a bike or treadmill.





The new funds will help build up the KISS Super League, Eric Min, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said in an interview. Last week, Zwift announced the formation of the competition with participation from four professional cycling teams.





Esports is a rapidly growing industry. This year Amazon.com Inc.-owned Twitch announced a two-year deal to stream Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Overwatch game, worth an estimated $90 million, while software giant SAP SE has been sponsoring esports to reach potential hires. The world championship finals of League of Legends this year featured two squads battling it out at a 50,000-seat stadium in the South Korean city of Incheon.





Zwift’s funding round was lead by Highland Europe, a venture capital firm based in London, where the startup also has an office. True, a London-based investment firm that specializes in backing retail and consumer brands, and Causeway Media Partners, a Silicon Valley and Boston-based company that invests in sports-related technology and media, also participated.





In addition to creating an esports league, Zwift plans to expand its current offerings for treadmills and rowers, Min said, and roll out products in more local languages. Currently, Zwift has users in 150 countries, Min said, but is available only in English.



