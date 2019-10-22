INTERNATIONAL – The International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the policy-setting body of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), called on countries to resolve trade tensions and support the necessary reform of the World Trade Organization.
In a communique released after the 40th meeting of the IMFC, the committee said growth outlook is "highly uncertain and subject to elevated downside risks," including trade tensions, policy uncertainty, and geopolitical risks, against a backdrop of limited policy space, high and rising debt levels, and heightened financial vulnerabilities.
"Free, fair, and mutually beneficial goods and services trade and investment are key engines for growth and job creation. A strong international trading system with well-enforced rules addressing current and future challenges would support global growth," the IMFC said in the communique.