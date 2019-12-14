Threatened by new competition and more e-commerce sales than ever, the flashiest shops in the U.S. went big on their holiday window displays, putting on extravagant celebrations and even partnering with major media franchises.

It’s not working anymore. Black Friday fell flat this year, failing to produce the frenzied shopping spree it was once known for (though online sales were great). Department stores have been hit particularly hard, and are getting increasingly desperate to keep foot-traffic from declining further.

INTERNATIONAL - For years, consumers have been trained to sit in the comfort of their own homes and shop online. Yet when the holidays come around, the biggest stores ask them to pull on their shoes and head to the mall or a flagship store for a brick-and-mortar extravaganza.

A woman adjusts a window display at Macy's in Boston, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Black Friday once again kicked off the start of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

In New York, Bloomingdale’s closed off a stretch of Lexington Avenue to hold a concert for its big show. It enlisted John Legend to play a set of songs for hundreds gathered outside the store on a cold city night. When the retailer pulled up the curtain on its famous store windows, a space-themed holiday galaxy was revealed, replete with neon nebulae, robot arms and mannequins draped in futuristic fashion.

A few dozen blocks away, Macy’s went with a tried-and-true Christmas blowout, nabbing Santa Claus and his reindeer for the largest store in the country.





These annual parties held by giants like Macy’s aren’t just meant to stop passersby in their tracks—they’re also part of a broader public relations effort to attract shoppers to all of their outlets, like the 700 other Macy’s stores all across the country.





Saks Fifth Avenue is nearing the end of a $250 million renovation of its flagship, a sizable investment that has fully remade departments for handbags, beauty and jewelry. For the holidays, the retailer teamed up with Disney and its just-released animated blockbuster, Frozen 2, betting that Elsa can share some of her magic with a building that’s seen its value plummet almost 60% from five years prior.





Saks even brought the voice of Elsa—Idina Menzel—to sing a few numbers on the street along with a dance ensemble before lighting up the city sky with fireworks.



