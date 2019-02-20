Jack Ma, chief of Alibaba group, gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)



HANGZHOU – Alibaba founder Jack Ma officially launched a fund Monday with the aim of providing $10 million dollars to outstanding African entrepreneurs in the coming decade.

The Africa Nentrepreneur Prize will be awarded to 10 African entrepreneurs each year with total funding of one million dollars, according to the Jack Ma Foundation.





The first contest will be open for enrollment to all African citizens on March 27, and the final contest is expected to be held in Africa in November. The foundation aims to nurture 100 outstanding African entrepreneurs by 2030 to help serve the continent.





Alibaba founder Jack Ma announced last August to set up the fund to encourage African people to tap the growing digital economy.





In August 2018, Ma said at the launch of the "Netpreneur Prize" initiative in Johannesburg that the initiative has been established to create a community of 1,000 young e-commerce entrepreneurs from developing countries years to receive grants totalling $10 million by 2030.



