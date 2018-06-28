The steering wheel of a Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc I-Pace electric vehicle (EV) is seen during the 2018 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, March 29, 2018. The New York International Auto Show, North America's first and largest-attended auto show dating back to 1900, showcases an incredible collection of cutting-edge design and extraordinary innovation. Photographer: Michael Noble Jr./Bloomberg

INTERNATIONAL - Jaguar Land Rover is planning to build an electric vehicle in China as the iconic British manufacturer steps up its game in a fast-growing market where other luxury marques from Audi to Mercedes-Benz are plowing money to gain leadership.





The automaker, which already makes the gasoline-powered E-Pace compact sport utility vehicle locally with its Chinese partner Chery Automobile Co., will try to fully use its current capability in the Asian country to produce an EV, Murray Dietsch, president of the joint venture, said in an interview Wednesday in the eastern Chinese city of Changshu. The details will be disclosed within a year, he said.





“Our expectation is the penetration of EV will continue to grow more than linearly,” Dietsch said. “With the combination of the enhancement in SUV market and the expectation of higher penetration of battery-electric vehicles, you will see more battery-electric SUVs in the market in the future.”





Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors Ltd., is seeking to tap growing demand for electric vehicles in China as the government promotes zero-emission automobiles to fight pollution and cut oil imports. In the race for market share, it faces formidable rivals. Billionaire Elon Musk is already preparing to set up a local Tesla Inc. factory, while Volkswagen AG’s Audi plans five new-energy models for the country by 2022. Daimler AG is spending 655 million euros ($764 million) to make Mercedes EVs with a domestic partner.



