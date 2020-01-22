British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Wednesday it will cut around 10 percent of the workforce at its northern English Halewood factory as it changes shift patterns to boost efficiency at the site. Photo: File

INTERNATIONAL - British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Wednesday it will cut around 10 percent of the workforce at its northern English Halewood factory as it changes shift patterns to boost efficiency at the site. The plant produces the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport vehicles but the Unite Union warned that the challenges facing the company are also being experienced at other British car factories.

JLR posted a 6 percent decline in 2019 sales, hit by the weakening Chinese auto market and falling demand for diesel vehicles in Europe. But it has bounced back in China in recent months and overall company sales rose by 1.3 percent in December.

“Jaguar Land Rover is taking action to optimize performance, enable sustainable growth and safeguard the long-term success of our business,” the company said in a statement.

“Central to the Halewood manufacturing strategy, we are moving from a three-shift to a “two-plus” shift pattern from April 2020.”