INTERNATIONAL - He’s not a businessman, he’s a business, man -- and it looks like Spotify is good for business.



Jay-Z, who pulled most of his albums from Spotify Technology SA in 2017 in favor of his rival Tidal platform, celebrated his 50th birthday Wednesday by returning his music to the world’s largest audio streaming service.