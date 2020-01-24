Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep Grand Cherokee and Suzuki’s Vitara diesel models both break emissions rules and must be fixed or face a ban on sales across Europe. Photo: File

INTERNATIONAL - Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep Grand Cherokee and Suzuki’s Vitara diesel models both break emissions rules and must be fixed or face a ban on sales across Europe, the Dutch road authority ruled on Thursday. The RDW authority, acting as the reference regulator for across the European Union, said Jeep had developed a software fix and that the authority had ordered the company to recall the model across Europe to roll it out.

It added Suzuki had yet to find a credible solution for the Vitara.

“Suzuki must come with adequate improvement measures or the RDW will begin the process of revoking its European type approval,” the RDW said in a statement, adding it had also started the process of revoking approval for the Jeep Grand Cherokee as a “precautionary measure.”

Regulators across the world have been testing diesel models since Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that it used illegal software to cheat US emissions tests.