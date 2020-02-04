INTERNATIONAL - Danish jewelry maker Pandora, which is struggling to revive its brand amid sluggish sales, said on Tuesday it had seen an improvement in the fourth quarter but that it would not return to sales growth this year.
Shares in Pandora have risen around 20 percent since it said on Jan. 6 that it would meet its 2019 sales and profit margin forecast, which investors took as a sign that attempts to turn around the jeweler could be paying off.
“We have made significant changes in a very short time, and the results in Q4 give us confidence. Consumers are responding positively to our commercial initiatives,” said Chief Executive Alexander Lacik.