Tariq Hammouri. Photo: Twitter.



INTERNATIONAL - Jordan on Sunday announced that it will be signing a deal which will give way for six agreements of investment in the industrial sector, the official Petra news agency reported.

The Jordan Industrial Estates Company said that it signed deals to attract industrial investment in the Salt and Madaba areas in the country.





At the signing ceremony, Jordan's Minister of Industry and Trade Tariq Hammouri said that the investment volume of the six deals stands at around $10 million.





To increase investment in Jordan, the cabinet last month made a decision that the rent cost for new investment in free zones in Jordan will be lowered by 40 to 70 percent for the first three years of the contract.





The cabinet's decision stipulates that each of the new investments must provide job opportunities for at least 10 Jordanian employees that are registered with the Social Security Corporation from the start.





XINHUA