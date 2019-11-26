JOHANNESBURG - Just Eat shareholder Cat Rock Capital on Tuesday urged investors to back an all-share merger with Takeaway.com, saying it believed the combination could create a company worth 1,200 pence a share in little more than a year.
Just Eat shareholders have two offers to consider: a tie-up between the British group and its Netherlands-based peer Takeaway.com and a 710 pence-a-share cash offer from technology company Prosus.
Just Eat urged shareholders on Monday to shun the $6.3 billion offer from Prosus, saying the lower valued deal with Takeaway.com was a better bet as it would create the largest food delivery firm outside China.