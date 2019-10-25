INTERNATIONAL - Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) said Thursday it has clinched a 5.8 billion shillings ($58 million) contract to drill 12 geothermal wells in Ethiopia.
Rebecca Miano, KenGen chief executive said the contract with Ethiopia's independent power producer, the Tulu Moye Geothermal Operations, will also include installing a water supply system and equipment.
"This project entailed intense negotiations and planning. We are excited our efforts bore fruit. Being fully aware of the task ahead of us, we have rolled our sleeves and are now all set and ready," Miano said in a statement issued in Nairobi.