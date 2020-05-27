Kenya Airways sees recovery a year away as losses mount

INTERNATIONAL - Kenya Airways Plc said annual losses almost doubled even before the part-state owned national airline was forced to ground planes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.





The Nairobi-based company halted commercial passenger flights on March 25 to comply with a wave of travel bans and doesn’t see demand recovering for a year, Chairman Michael Joseph said in a statement late Tuesday. At the time, the airline asked for financial assistance from the government to see it through the next six months.



