INTERNATIONAL – Kenya on Wednesday expressed optimism that it will achieve a ten percent growth in international tourist arrivals in 2019, beyond the two million received in 2018.
Najib Balala, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife told a tourism forum in Nairobi that due to the heightened safety and security measures, Kenya has received several international high profile personalities and heads of states and this shows that the country is increasing its tourism profile globally.
"This proves that Kenya is both a business and diplomatic hub and we are optimistic that we will achieve at least a ten percent growth this year," Balala said during the official opening of magical Kenya travel expo 2019.