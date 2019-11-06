NAIROBI - A three-day international conference and exhibition showcasing cutting-edge technologies in the construction sector whose growth has accelerated amid conducive policies and rising incomes kicked off in Nairobi on Tuesday.
The event, dubbed the Big 5 Construct Kenya 2019, attracted more than 200 exhibitors, including senior government and business executives from 30 countries.
"This exhibition presents an opportunity for policymakers and industry executives to learn about latest technologies that can be harnessed to achieve the affordable housing agenda for the country," said Gordon Kihalangwa, principal secretary in the State Department of Public Works.
The government is keen to leverage on private capital to develop new housing projects in the rapidly growing urban centers, Kihalangwa said.
"The government has embarked on construction of new housing units to meet a rapidly growing demand and we are ready to collaborate with the private sector to achieve that goal," he said.